Kim Kardashian posts hilarious photos of her eating Cheetos!

Kim Kardashian posts hilarious photo eating Cheetos!

Kim Kardashian's shared a series of hilarious snaps of her chowing down on crisps to Instagram then licking her lips.

"Craving Cheetos," she captioned on the snap.

The reality star - who is seven months pregnant with her and Kanye's West's second child - also recently posted a picture of her with a bag from New Orleans bakery Cafe Du Monde.

"Beignets All Day," she wrote.

The 34-year-old's mum Kris Jenner has revealed her daughter has been eating all the wrong things throughout her second pregnancy.

"She likes sweets right now," she probably shouldn't eat too many sweets," she told Extra. "But she loves all my desserts."

