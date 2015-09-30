Katy Perry gets groped by a fan on stage!

She's sung about kissing girls and liking it in the past - but we're not sure how much Katy Perry enjoyed being fondled by an overzealous fan during her Rock In Rio gigs in Brazil on Monday.

After the 30-year-old singer invited a young girl called Rayane to join her on stage, things got 'friendly' very quickly!

"She's kissing my neck," Katy can be heard telling the crowd in a video that was posted to YouTube. "You are high..... She's rolling!"

The girl, who appeared to be completely out of it, then proceeded to grope the star's boobs and pat her bum before leaving the stage.

Katy - who is reportedly back with her ex John Mayer - made a huge joke of their encounter and handled the awkward situation like a pro!

