Kim Kardashian has proved that there really are no limitations when it comes to what her famous family will and won’t film for their TV show, with the reality star joking last night that when she heard her mum, Kris Jenner, getting down and dirty she wanted to call the film crew.

Kim Kardashian Wanted To Film Mum Kris Jenner Having Sex For The Show

Well, that’s one coping mechanism we suppose…

The pregnant 34-year-old was recounting the horrifying time that she was forced to listen to the sound of Kris having sex with a lover on the Ellen DeGeneres show, admitting that she actually called her sisters to force them to feel her pain.

RELATED: Scott Disick's all-night bender with new blonde

RELATED: Kris Jenner breaks down while sorting through her ex-husband's old clothes

Seems legit.

Asked by Ellen if she’d ever walked in on her mum having sex, Kim revealed: “I’ve heard her from downstairs, and that’s just as bad as walking in.

“I literally put the sheets over my head. I called all my sisters and put it on speaker, and was like, ‘What do I do?’

“I couldn’t get a film crew there fast enough. I would’ve done that!”

Eek, we have to admit that we are pretty bloomin’ glad that she didn’t!

All jokes aside, it does sound like Kris Jenner could benefit from having a few lessons in how to be a bit quieter when doing the deed, with Khloe Kardashian previously admitting that she’d been left “traumatised” after hearing her mum have sex with her toyboy boyf, Corey Gamble.

She shared at the time: “Hearing them have sex is wild and I’m traumatised. Kim and I did.

WATCH: Kim Confronts Khloé About 'Flirting' with Ex Lamar

“We were downstairs, and we just heard like [claps]. It’s really a traumatising thing. And the headboard just going….We were hitting each other like, ‘NO!’ Kim was like, 'Wait, shh.’

“And then it was dead silent and then they went again for round two. I was like, 'OK, check please, I’m gone.'”

Kris, babes, it might be time to soundproof your bedroom…

''Stephanie Soteriou writes for Yahoo Celebrity UK