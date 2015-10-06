These Game of Thrones Stars Just Had The Most Adorable Reunion Ever

While Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) died unexpectedly in the first season of Game of Thrones, leaving Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) to become Khaleesi, the two onscreen lovers were able to meet once again in real life during Paris Fashion Week.

The actors who played the Dothraki leaders both took to Instagram, sharing their adorable cuddle moments with fans.

"Well I guess the sun rises in the West and sets in the East then huh?” Clarke, 28, wrote.

"Paris fashion week just kicked off!"

"Goofballs," Momoa, 36, posted. "@emilia_clarke my Khaleesi. What a woman."

Clarke wasn’t the only young lady that Momoa spent time with in the City of Light. He also hung out with his 26-year-old stepdaughter, Zoe Kravitz.

“Love my Zozo,” Momoa wrote. “@zoeisabellakravitz Ohana in Paris Aloha.”

Kravitz is the daughter of Momoa’s wife, Lisa Bonet, and her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz.

Last month, GoT took home 12 Emmys for HBO, setting a record for the most Emmy wins in a single year.

