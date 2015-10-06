Just last month, the former Hi-5 star's engagement was in ruins, when her ex-fiancé spoke to Woman's Day magazine, alleging she had had an affair with ex-NRL star Beau Ryan.

Hi-5 Star Still Sports Engagement Ring After Beau Ryan Affair Scandal

RELATED: Baywatch Star Arrested For Alleged Stabbing

RELATED: Princess Leia's 'Slave' Bikini Sold For How Much?!

The pair met while they were starring together in Sydney pantomime, Aladdin and His Wondrous Lamp.

Now, Brant has showed off her sparkler in a new Instagram, snap - but has moved the ring from her left to her right hand.

"A lychee martini on the steps of Rodeo Drive - didn't expect that on a casual Monday," the former I'm A Celebrity - Get Me Out Of Here contestant captioned the snap.

Brant's ex, Warren Riley, told the magazine he "felt completely sick" when he discovered the affair, describing the pain as a "punch in the stomach".

Ryan, who retreated overseas with his wife and two-year-old daughter when news of the affair broke, has since appeared on The Footy Show to apologise for the scandal.

"Firstly I just want to apologise to all the people who've been hurt recently," Ryan said to his co-hosts.

"It's been really, really hard for myself and my family...everyone involved."

Over the weekend, Brant's friend, and fellow I'm A Celebrity contestant, Joel Creasy said the criticism Brant has received over the scandal has been unfair.

"All the negativity seemed to be aimed at her and very little at him, which isn’t right," he said.

"It takes two to tango... I feel like Lauren has been attacked unfairly."