Kourtney Kardashian is unfazed by Scott Disick's new girlfriend!

Kourtney Kardashian thinks Scott Disick's new romance is "just a fling".

The 32-year-old reality TV star is currently dating 18-year-old model Lindsay Vrckovnik but Kourtney, 36, the mother of Scott's three children, reportedly isn't bothered by the relationship.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Kourtney surprisingly isn't fazed by this at all. She's moving on. She knows it's just a fling.

"She's trying hard to ignore it and just focus on the kids. She knows they'll never get back together."

Scott and Kourtney - who have sons Mason, five, Reign, nine months and daughter Penelope, three, together - split earlier this year after he was spotted spending time in Europe with an ex girlfriend.

A source previously revealed that Kourtney is happy for Scott to spend time with the children but does not want to reconcile.

The insider explained: "Scott sees the kids whenever he wants to. Despite all of Scott's problems, he is a great dad and loves those kids with all his heart, and they are obsessed with him. He comes to her house to see them.

"[But] Kourtney is not taking Scott back - never, as of right now. Kourtney has been through a lot of drama with Scott over the years but it's for real this time."

