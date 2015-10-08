Khloe Kardashian shares sexy - almost naked - workout pics!

Well, this is one way to get people to sign up to your new website!

Khloe Kardashian uploaded a series of sexual pictures of herself working out in a revealing swimsuit and her Nike trainers to her website yesterday!

"All about that bass, get acquainted with my St. Barths booty," the 31-year-old star titled her latest post, which features pics which were taken during her recent family vacation to the Caribbean island.

"There's no such thing as a vacation from fitness, so I made sure to schedule in a workout during my St. Barths getaway last month."

"I went for a run in my bathing suit and Nikes, but while I was stretching, Joyce Bonelli (my makeup artist/BFF) and Hrush (my Armenian goddess makeup artist), kept urging me to do a little photo shoot and they just started snapping away lol," she continued.

"Just a 5 minute shoot but I got way, way into it!"