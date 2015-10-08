Kate Hudson and Nick Jonas are enjoying a 'casual hookup'

Kate Hudson and Nick Jonas are just enjoying a "casual fling!"

According to Us Weekly, the 36-year-old actress - who has been spotted on a string of dates with the Nick, 23, in recent weeks - isn't taking things too seriously.

READ: Nick Jonas Avoids Questions About Kate Hudson

READ: Calvin Harris Addresses Taylor Swift Split Rumours

"This is just a fun hookup for her. It's not like she's in love," spills the insider. "She loves that Nick is younger and that they can let loose."

Apparently the pair first met at a party in 2014 and were then re-introduced by Kate's older brother Oliver Hudson, 39, while on the set of Scream Queens - both Nick and Oliver have roles in the new teen drama.

READ: Blink 182's Travis Barker Gushes About New Girlfriend Rita Ora

After sending some "sexy text" the pair reportedly started "hooking up" during New York Fashion Week at an after party at Terminal 5.

"Kate was dancing to all of Nick's songs," says an observant eyewitness at the gig. "She was cheering, and when Nick performed Jealous, she sand all the words. Kate only took her eyes off Nick to chat with her friend."

GALLERY: Shocking Celebrity Sex Fetishes