The eternally youthful actor teamed up with late night host Jimmy Kimmel in a spoof of the box-office hit called ‘A Reasonable Speed’.

Keanu Reeves and Jimmt Kimmel's hilarious 'Speed' spoof

In it, Keanu and Jimmy race each other, very, very slowly down the streets of Los Angeles.

During the… ahem… chase, the pair drive below the speed limit and even slow down for speed bumps and stop at stop signs.

Keanu even gives a highway patrol officer the 'thumbs up' as he drives past him at a snails pace.

The chase soon comes to a very slow close when Jimmy throws caution to the wind and doesn't slow down before a speed bump. The blatant disregard of the road rules allows him to lose Keanu who obediently stops and slows down.

Then, just when you think the bad guy has gotten away, Keanu gets a call on his mobile. It's Jimmy - who's now driving and talking on his mobile.

No spoilers alert, but it's at this moment that the flicks 'safety message' is really rammed home.

The film was ‘produced’ by the California Highway Patrol and even features a voice over from a ‘crossing guard’ that tells viewers to “walk, not run” to catch the flick.

Keanu was on hand to discuss his new horror thriller film, Knock Knock.

