News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ed Kavalee drinks wife Tiff's breast milk
Ed Kavalee drinks wife Tiff's breast milk

Keanu Reeves and Jimmt Kimmel's hilarious 'Speed' spoof

Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

The eternally youthful actor teamed up with late night host Jimmy Kimmel in a spoof of the box-office hit called ‘A Reasonable Speed’.

Keanu Reeves and Jimmt Kimmel's hilarious 'Speed' spoof

Keanu Reeves and Jimmt Kimmel's hilarious 'Speed' spoof

In it, Keanu and Jimmy race each other, very, very slowly down the streets of Los Angeles.

'You ready for this, Reeves?!'. Source: Jimmy Kimmel

During the… ahem… chase, the pair drive below the speed limit and even slow down for speed bumps and stop at stop signs.

Keanu even gives a highway patrol officer the 'thumbs up' as he drives past him at a snails pace.

'Bring it, Kimmel!'. Source: Jimmy Kimmel

The chase soon comes to a very slow close when Jimmy throws caution to the wind and doesn't slow down before a speed bump. The blatant disregard of the road rules allows him to lose Keanu who obediently stops and slows down.

Then, just when you think the bad guy has gotten away, Keanu gets a call on his mobile. It's Jimmy - who's now driving and talking on his mobile.

'They are moving very, very slowly'. Source: Jimmy Kimmel

No spoilers alert, but it's at this moment that the flicks 'safety message' is really rammed home.

The film was ‘produced’ by the California Highway Patrol and even features a voice over from a ‘crossing guard’ that tells viewers to “walk, not run” to catch the flick.

Keanu was on hand to discuss his new horror thriller film, Knock Knock.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr.

Back To Top