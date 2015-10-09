Khloe Kardashian's bestie Malika Haqq has been arrested after crashing her car in L.A.

Khloe Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq has been arrested!

According to E! News, the Dash Doll star spent the night behind bars following a DUI arrest after she failed to pass a sobriety test.

Malika - who often appears on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and has her own spin-off series Dash Dolls with her twin sister Khadijah - apparently sustained minor injuries following her accident.

Law enforcement office reveal she "had objective symptoms of intoxication."

"After further investigation, it was determined that Ms. Haqq was under the influence of alcohol," a California Highway Patrol report reveals.

