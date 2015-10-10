Shia LaBeouf arrested in Texas

Sources believe that he was booked for public intoxication.

According to TMZ, who first reported the story, LaBeouf was acting bizarrely in downtown Austin and attempted to jaywalk in front of police officers after running down the street.

Shia Labeouf just got arrested outside my bar lol pic.twitter.com/mYFoWx05Hf — Kelsie Nugent (@kelsie_rae) October 10, 2015

"Due to pending adjudication, no further details will be released at this time," the Austin Police Department said in a statement.

This is not the first time the Tranformers star has had a run in with the law.

Last year, he agreed to undergo alcohol abuse treatment as part of a settlement related to a meltdown. The actor was initially arrested by police last year for using obscene language, spitting at a police officer and refusing to leave a theatrical performance when asked.

Earlier this year the actor was filmed in an explosive row with his ex-girlfriend Mia Goth.

The pair were filmed having an argument on the street and footage showed him telling locals he was afraid of what he might have done had he not walked away.

