Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson certainly has the moves!

The Rock Dancing Is The Best Thing You'll See Today

The San Andreas actor, 43, posted a hilarious video to his 29.5 million followers over the weekend of his "post cardio" routine.

And by routine we literally mean dance routine.

In the clip, the wrestler-turned-actor is dancing to iHeart Memphis' song Hit The Quan, showing off some bizarre moves that match the lyrics of the song.

"Post cardio bliss.. #WatchYourStep #CauseImFeelinMyself #IHitAlotOfThings #IncludingTheQuan," Johnson captioned the video on Instagram.

