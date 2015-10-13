Just days after Shia LaBeouf was arrested for public intoxication in Austin, Texas, scary new details have emerged about the incident.

Bizarre New Details Emerge Following Shia LaBeouf's Arrest

An eyewitness has revealed the 29-year-old appeared to be very aggressive and made strange remarks to the police officers. LaBeouf reportedly accused one of the officers of killing one of his friends, and became "confrontational, aggravated, profane, and verbally aggressive".

The American Honey star was also arrested by police last year for using obscene language, spitting at a police officer and refusing to leave a theatrical performance when asked.

He also split up with girlfriend Mia Goth following a very public row, which was caught on tape.