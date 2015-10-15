Famously 'unlucky in love', Susie Maroney has opened up about how her newfound love with quadriplegic Perry Cross has made her 'a better person'.

Susie Maroney On Her New Love Perry Cross: 'He Makes Me A Beter Person'

"It’s just amazing that I’ve found someone that I love so much," Maroney, who has been married twice in the past, told The Morning Show.

"We’ve just met at the right time, and it just feels easy for once. I’m just so happy and he makes me a better person," she said of Cross.

Cross suffered a devastating spinal injury at just 19 years old, in 1994, while he was trialling for a Queensland representative rugby side.

The new couple met at a fundraiser for the Perry Cross Spinal Research Foundation last year, and kept in touch via social media, before finding themselves seated together at this year's event.

"I just didn’t want to move. We had so much to talk about and catch up on," says Maroney of their reunion.

"It just works and we just clicked."

