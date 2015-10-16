On Wednesday, Odom was placed in a medically induced coma after he was found unresponsive at the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nevada the night before.

Lamar 'squeezes' Khloe's hand

According to our source, there have been a few encouraging moments, including when Odom briefly fluttered open his eyes and at one point Kim Kardashian believed he squeezed her hand.

That being said, ET is being told that the 35-year-old athlete’s kidneys are a top concern as they have started to fail him. He has been placed on dialysis as he remains in critical condition.

As of now, ET can confirm that Odom’s estranged wife Khloe and her sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Kendall Jenner, have touched down in Las Vegas. The mother of Odom’s children, Liza Morales, arrived as well, along with their daughter Destiny, son Lamar, Jr., and Odom’s aunt JaNean.

Kim’s husband Kanye West was expected at the hospital on Wednesday but it hasn’t been confirmed that he landed in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, has checked into a rehab facility.

While Odom remains in critical condition, the Kardashian-Jenner family are “praying for a miracle to happen.”

“They are devastated. They have tried so hard to help Lamar with his issues and it breaks their hearts that he could lose this battle,” a source close to the family told ET on Wednesday. “The entire family is pulling for Lamar to make it through this.”

