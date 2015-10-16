Kylie Jenner's touching tribute to Lamar Odom

As Lamar Odom continues to fight for his life, Kylie Jenner has broken her silence on social media.

The 18-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a heartwarming video of her former brother-in-law doing the 'stanky leg'.

She also posted this touching photo of the two of them mid-dance while on a bus.

The caption reads: 'Let's dance together again soon. Prayers up for Lamar please'.

Like the rest of the Kardashian Klan, it appears Kylie is also praying that Lamar makes it through this.

So far the family have been greeted with some encouraging signs, including when Odom briefly fluttered open his eyes and at one point Khloe believed he squeezed her hand.

According to TMZ, there have been no signs of consciousness or improvement as four of the 35-year-old's organs, including his kidneys, have failed.