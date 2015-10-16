Jen Hawkins Seeks Thrills At Dreamworld

The Aussie model and her husband, Jake Wall, spent a fun-filled day exploring one of the Gold Coast's best theme parks.

The model and her hubby had plenty of fun at Dreamworld. Photo: Instagram

RELATED: Guy Sebastian Labels Eliminated X-Factor Contestant 'Ungrateful'

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Shows Off Trim Figure At DWTS Rehearsal

The couple, who have been married since 2013, let their hair down at Australia's biggest theme park, Dreamworld, which boasts over 40 rides and attractions.

The 31-year-old posted a series of cute snaps to her 641,000 Instagram fans, posing with her hubby in front of Dreamworld's entrance, and the iconic theme park's logo.

Hawkins - who is the face of department store Myer, and also has her own swimwear and tanning products - also posed with a giant panda toy.

"I won. Jake not so much. Hehe," she captioned the pictures.

Jen described their fun date as a "solid day of fun!! (& screaming)".

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr.