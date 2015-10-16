News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Davina removed tattoo after failing to find love on reality TV
Davina removes tattoo after MAFS fails her

Jen Hawkins Seeks Thrills At Dreamworld

Jessica Clark
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

The Aussie model and her husband, Jake Wall, spent a fun-filled day exploring one of the Gold Coast's best theme parks.

Jen Hawkins Seeks Thrills At Dreamworld

The model and her hubby had plenty of fun at Dreamworld. Photo: Instagram

RELATED: Guy Sebastian Labels Eliminated X-Factor Contestant 'Ungrateful'

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Shows Off Trim Figure At DWTS Rehearsal

The couple, who have been married since 2013, let their hair down at Australia's biggest theme park, Dreamworld, which boasts over 40 rides and attractions.


The 31-year-old posted a series of cute snaps to her 641,000 Instagram fans, posing with her hubby in front of Dreamworld's entrance, and the iconic theme park's logo.

Jen described their date as a "solid day of fun". Photo: Instagram

Hawkins - who is the face of department store Myer, and also has her own swimwear and tanning products - also posed with a giant panda toy.

"I won. Jake not so much," Jen captioned this cute snap. Photo: Instagram

"I won. Jake not so much. Hehe," she captioned the pictures.

Jen described their fun date as a "solid day of fun!! (& screaming)".

PHOTOS: Can You Guess The Bikini Babe?


Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr.

Back To Top