Thanks to some devoted fans of The Walking Dead, a newly released blooper reel from the show has been leaked online for all to see.

This Leaked 'Walking Dead' Blooper Reel Is Hilarious

The footage was shown at an AMC fan event for the premiere of the show's latest season, which has since been posted on Reddit.

While the antics on the popular apocalyptic show are far from hilarious, the behind-the-scenes bloopers show zombies laughing, random actors interrupting scenes and getting lost in the woods, and even Rick Grimes himself punching a hole through a wall (accidentally).

The Walking Dead isn't the only high-profile, dramatic show to share their blooper reels with the world.

Even the most famous movie franchise of all time, Star Wars, wasn't safe from a few behind-the-scenes mishaps.

There are flubbed lines (even from Oscar-winner Sir Alec Guinness), costumes that fall apart and even a moment when Mark Hamill ponders how to correctly pronounce the word "supernova".

(And don't worry, your speakers aren't broken- the first 40 seconds are silent.)

Another dramatic giant of the TV screen, Game of Thrones, which recently dominated the 2015 Emmys, also has one of the most hilarious blooper reels we've ever seen.

These outtakes are from the fourth season of the show, and show characters like Tyrion, Jamie Lannister and even the evil Joffrey sharing a few laughs on set.

