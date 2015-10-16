'Aladdin' directors confirm long-held Disney fan theory is correct

There are many Disney fan theories out there on the Internet, some plausible (Elsa and Tarzan are siblings?!) some completely far-fetched (all Pixar films are connected?), but now the directors of Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ have confirmed one theory about their 1992 animation is in fact, completely true.

Ron Clements and John Musker, speaking to E! News, revealed that the peddler who appears at the start of ‘Aladdin’ introducing viewers to Agrabah and the story, is in fact the Genie in disguise, a theory long held by fans.

“That’s true!“ said Clements. “That was the whole intention, originally. We even had that at the end of the movie, where he would reveal himself to be the Genie, and of course Robin [Williams] did the voice of the peddler. Just through story changes and some editing, we lost the reveal at the end. So, that’s an urban legend that actually is true.”

They also confirmed that the film was originally set in Baghdad, Iraq before the start of the Gulf War altered their plans, forcing them to change the name of the city.

One theory they vehemently denied is the one that suggests ‘Aladdin’ takes place in a post-apocalyptic future, supposedly “proven” by the Genie’s impressions of 20th century stars like Jack Nicholson and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Far into the future?” Musker told E! News. “I haven’t even heard that one…. We never thought it was post-apocalyptic, futuristic or in some other time.”

Scott Weinger, who voiced Aladdin, also poured scorn on the rumour that his character says “Good teenagers take off your clothes” as some sort of seedy subliminal command to the audience, saying: “The truth is that I never said it. I never said it! I feel bad being a myth buster, although it’s probably a good one to bust.“

