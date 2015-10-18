News

Samantha Armytage joins Natalie Barr and Kylie Gillies at Channel Seven Telethon

Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Sunrise presenter Samantha Armytage put on her best frock for a good cause, as she took part in Channel Seven’s charity Telethon on Saturday.

Sam Armytage with Alyssa

Sam Armytage with sick child Alyssa. Photo: Instagram

Samantha Armytage joins Natalie Barr and Kylie Gillies at Channel Seven Telethon

Samantha Armytage joins Natalie Barr and Kylie Gillies at Channel Seven Telethon

The 39-year-old star wore a flattering grey dress and was joined by her co-host and newsreader Natalie Barr and The Morning Show’s Kylie Gilles for the annual event, which was held in Perth.

Natalie Barr getting ready

Natalie Barr getting ready. Photo: Instagram

Earlier in the day, Sam posed for pics with some of the sick children the funds were being raised for.

“This is Alyssa – one of the stars of @telethon7 this year,” she captioned on a snap of her with a little girl.

“She has autism & is the most fantastic, funny little girl I've met in forever. Oh & Fat Cat & me are here too.”


Meanwhile, Sunrise host David Koch shared photographs of himself with a number of sick kids who he had visited earlier in the day.

David Koche with Bonnie who has childhood cancer

David Koche with Bonnie who has childhood cancer. Photo: Instagram

Kochie with Alyssa and her little brother

Kochie with Alyssa and her little brother.Photo: Instagram

Home & Away stars Samantha Jade, Lynne McGranger and Ada Nicodemou were also in attendance.

Samantha Jade

Samantha Jade. Photo: Instagram

Lynne McGranger & Ada Nicodemou

Lynne McGranger & Ada Nicodemou. Photo: Instagram

The event aims to raise funds for Princess Margaret Hospital for children and Telethon Kids institute.



