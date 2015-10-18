Sunrise presenter Samantha Armytage put on her best frock for a good cause, as she took part in Channel Seven’s charity Telethon on Saturday.

Samantha Armytage joins Natalie Barr and Kylie Gillies at Channel Seven Telethon

The 39-year-old star wore a flattering grey dress and was joined by her co-host and newsreader Natalie Barr and The Morning Show’s Kylie Gilles for the annual event, which was held in Perth.

Earlier in the day, Sam posed for pics with some of the sick children the funds were being raised for.

“This is Alyssa – one of the stars of @telethon7 this year,” she captioned on a snap of her with a little girl.

“She has autism & is the most fantastic, funny little girl I've met in forever. Oh & Fat Cat & me are here too.”

Meanwhile, Sunrise host David Koch shared photographs of himself with a number of sick kids who he had visited earlier in the day.

Home & Away stars Samantha Jade, Lynne McGranger and Ada Nicodemou were also in attendance.

The event aims to raise funds for Princess Margaret Hospital for children and Telethon Kids institute.

