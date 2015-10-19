Do We Hear Wedding Bells For Bachelor Sam And Snezana?

OMG, you guys.

Are Sam and Snez set to become man and wife? Photo: Instagram

It totally looks like our latest Bachelor, and his lucky lady Snezana Markoski, are ready to tie the knot.

Wedding rumours went into overdrive when the Bachie's own brother, Alex, posted a snap of himself posing with Snez at her 36th birthday celebrations in Melbournen.

"Happy birthday to my future sister in law Snez!" he captioned the snap.

Yep - you read correctly: future sister in law...

The snap was posted on Instagram the very same day Snez teased her followers with a picture of herself wearing a beautiful, bridal-inspired gown.

Fans were quick to pick up on the not-so-subtle hints, leaving excited comments on her post.

"Omg could this be a wedding dress?!" wrote one, while another got straight to the point, asking Snez "Are you engaged?"

"Snez are you hinting at something," wrote one excited fan.

Since the couple have hinted they are looking forward to giving Snezana's daughter, Eve, a new sibling, this latest wedding rumour should come as no surprise.

"I'm 35, Snez just turned 36, we're not spring chickens. We have discussed it, we do want to have kids soon-ish," Sam Wood revealed to KIIS FM.

Here's hoping we'll see a Bachie wedding special someday soon...

