What is a beard artist? Well, it’s exactly what you think it is – it’s someone who creates artwork out of his beard.

This man can do anything with his beard

In fact, Isaiah’s art has become so popular he’s been asked to help out with the season three launch of the #beardporn hit show Vikings to Blu-ray and DVD.

The mark the release, Isaiah selflessly offered up his body, and his beard, which was then transformed into an insanely spectacular replica axe.

Yahoo7 Entertainment spoke to Isaiah to find out how the transformation when down.

Can you talk us through the process of moulding the ‘axe’?

Coming up with the concept usually takes the longest time. Since this was for Vikings, we knew it needed to be related to the show and had to be amazing. Eventually we came up with the axe design idea. The shaping process took nearly two hours. The initial shape took a while to figure out, but about 40 minutes into the design we cut the shape of an axe out of paper to help in the beard shaping process. After a couple of hours and nearly half a can of hairspray later, we were slowly able to get the shape the way we wanted.

Did you get bored as it’s being moulded?

I don't usually get bored during our designing phase - mostly because it is uncomfortable, and many times painful. In the end it feels like having a 5kg cat glued to my face, pulling my hair and keeping me from moving my head in certain directions.

How long does it take to wash your beard afterwards?

After a design, it usually only takes 10-20 minutes to wash out. Since hairspray is water soluble, it breaks down fairly quickly.

Tell me about Vikings – why did you agree to be part of this joint venture?

I love the TV show and have been watching it since it began. It was an extremely easy decision to make when 20th Century Fox Australia asked if I would be available to make a design for them. I mean, Vikings plus me, equals a marriage made in Valhalla!

Any tips for men who are trying to grow their facial hair?

Beards are all based on genetics and testosterone levels. If their dad, uncle, or grandfather can grow a full beard, they will too. However, it takes a lot of patience and effort to make sure it looks good during the growing phase. It's the price men pay to look sexy.

Vikings Season 3 arrives on Blu-ray and DVD October 21

