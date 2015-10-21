Eliminated X Factor contestants ‘In Stereo’ say they’re not bitter about judge James Blunt saying it was “unfair” they stayed in the competition so long.

'In Stereo' have no hate for judge James Blunt

The singer made jaws drop across the nation when he told the teenage trio he believed it would be “unfair for other people to be knocked out of the competition before you” on Monday night’s show.

Last Night James got his wish, with the 14-15 year olds eliminated off the back of their ‘Rock Week’ effort Imagine Dragons’ hit Demons.

Speaking with Yahoo7 Entertainment, the boys said their time on the show has taught them how to “take criticism”.

“We’ve been growing,” Ethan said.

“The show is all about opinions and not taking it to heart.”

The trio said that James approached them after last night’s show to offer some words of encouragement.

“He told us to keep working at our craft and that he’ll hopefully see us out there in the future,” Jakob said.

As for the future, the teenage heartthrobs said theirs is “looking bright”.

“It’s gonna be good to go back to school and see all our mates,” Chris said.

“But we’re still going to focus on the music and seeing each other as often as we can. We all live in different parts of Sydney, so we’re going to try and get together weekly and keep on writing.”

Oh, and yes girls, they’re all single.

