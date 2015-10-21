News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
MKR contestant Suong gets hospitalised
MKR contestant Suong gets hospitalised

Who dies in the new 'Star Wars'?

Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Who is this that Rey is crying over?! WHO???

Storyful Academy Awards: The Winners
1:39

Storyful Academy Awards: The Winners
Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
1:50

Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
Kylie Jenner shares new glimpse of baby Stormi
0:23

Kylie Jenner shares new glimpse of baby Stormi
Exclusive: Jen Hawke says she played the Bachelor producers
3:24

Exclusive: Jen Hawke says she played the Bachelor producers
Honey Boo Boo GOES OFF on Critics for Saying She &quot;Acts Black&quot;
1:46

Honey Boo Boo GOES OFF on Critics for Saying She "Acts Black"
Millie Bobby Brown &amp; Paris Jackson Fill the Kardashian Jenner Sisters' Shoes in New Calvin Klein Ad
1:49

Millie Bobby Brown & Paris Jackson Fill the Kardashian Jenner Sisters' Shoes in New Calvin Klein Ad
Rihanna and Drake Have Some Unfinished ROMANTIC Business
2:07

Rihanna and Drake Have Some Unfinished ROMANTIC Business
Kim Kardashian Shares Emotional Near Miscarriage Story About Daughter North West
1:49

Kim Kardashian Shares Emotional Near Miscarriage Story About Daughter North West
The Hottest Country Celebs At 2016 ACM Awards
0:31

The Hottest Country Celebs At 2016 ACM Awards
'Entourage' trailer
2:24

'Entourage' trailer
Sophie Monk's parody of Nine TV catfight
0:35

Sophie Monk's parody of Nine TV catfight
Miley Cyrus WATCHES Her 'Hannah Montana' Audition Tape While Promoting 'Malibu'
2:02

Miley Cyrus WATCHES Her 'Hannah Montana' Audition Tape While Promoting 'Malibu'
 

Towards the end of the trailer, there is a one-second shot of heroine Rey (Daisy Ridley) sobbing over what looks like a dead body.

So who dies?

Naturally, Twitter is abuzz with theories.

Here, based purely on internet speculation, are four likely candidates for the character who won’t make it to Episode VIII.

Luke, is that... is that you?

Luke Skywalker

The original Star Wars hero definitely makes an appearance in The Force Awakens;we heard his voice, and presumably saw his robotic hand, in the previous teaser trailer.
However, we still haven’t seen his face in any of the trailers, and he’s not on the poster — so for some fans, that’s a bad omen. Luke’s death might be the least tragic possibility, however, because we already know the silver lining: When a Jedi dies, he gets to come back as an awesome ghost.

Is this a final embrace?

Han Solo

Solo’s death in The Force Awakens is a longstanding rumor, fueled by the well-known piece of trivia that star Harrison Ford asked George Lucas to kill Han Solo in 1983’s Return of the Jedi. “I thought it would be fascinating to have him die and give the movie some emotional bottom,” Ford told EW in 2008.

Will The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams give Han Solo his long-awaited tearful send-off? That trailer scene of Han embracing Leia sure looks like goodbye, and could foreshadow the Millennium Falcon pilot’s fate.

Will Han Solo be farewelling his best friend?

Chewbacca

Here’s another possible reason for Han and Leia’s tearful clinch: They’re mourning the loss of Han’s best friend. Some fans are seeing fuzzy hair and a bandolier on that dead body Rey is weeping over, fueling the theory that Chewie has gone to Wookiee heaven.

Is the newest member of the 'Star Wars' galaxy set to have a swift exit?

Poe Dameron

Oscar Isaac’s character is new to the Star Wars universe, but he’s already gone through the ringer: The new trailer shows rebel pilot Poe being tortured by the Darth Vader-worshipping villain Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Already, fans are wondering if he survives his first film. Adding fuel to the fire is this video from Mr. Sunday Movies, which lays out the theory that the dead character is wearing Poe’s leather jacket.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr.

Back To Top