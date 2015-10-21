Who dies in the new 'Star Wars'?

Who is this that Rey is crying over?! WHO???

Towards the end of the trailer, there is a one-second shot of heroine Rey (Daisy Ridley) sobbing over what looks like a dead body.

So who dies?

Naturally, Twitter is abuzz with theories.

Here, based purely on internet speculation, are four likely candidates for the character who won’t make it to Episode VIII.

Luke Skywalker

The original Star Wars hero definitely makes an appearance in The Force Awakens;we heard his voice, and presumably saw his robotic hand, in the previous teaser trailer.

However, we still haven’t seen his face in any of the trailers, and he’s not on the poster — so for some fans, that’s a bad omen. Luke’s death might be the least tragic possibility, however, because we already know the silver lining: When a Jedi dies, he gets to come back as an awesome ghost.

Han Solo

Solo’s death in The Force Awakens is a longstanding rumor, fueled by the well-known piece of trivia that star Harrison Ford asked George Lucas to kill Han Solo in 1983’s Return of the Jedi. “I thought it would be fascinating to have him die and give the movie some emotional bottom,” Ford told EW in 2008.

Will The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams give Han Solo his long-awaited tearful send-off? That trailer scene of Han embracing Leia sure looks like goodbye, and could foreshadow the Millennium Falcon pilot’s fate.

Chewbacca

Here’s another possible reason for Han and Leia’s tearful clinch: They’re mourning the loss of Han’s best friend. Some fans are seeing fuzzy hair and a bandolier on that dead body Rey is weeping over, fueling the theory that Chewie has gone to Wookiee heaven.

Poe Dameron

Oscar Isaac’s character is new to the Star Wars universe, but he’s already gone through the ringer: The new trailer shows rebel pilot Poe being tortured by the Darth Vader-worshipping villain Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Already, fans are wondering if he survives his first film. Adding fuel to the fire is this video from Mr. Sunday Movies, which lays out the theory that the dead character is wearing Poe’s leather jacket.

