Caitlyn Jenner to write memoir

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly set to write a memoir.

The 65-year-old former Olympian - who was known as Bruce Jenner before her gender transition - has been approached by a number of publishers who are keen to have her write about her personal journey.

A source told Us Weekly: "They want her to do a memoir.

"Caitlyn is in a really great place right now. She's very happy. Life is good."

Meanwhile, Caitlyn's TV show I Am Cait has been renewed for a second season.

E!'s Jeff Olde said: "Caitlyn's story has ignited a global conversation on the transgender community on a scale that has never been seen before. We are honoured Caitlyn has chosen to continue to share her ongoing story with our viewers around the world."

Caitlyn, 65, simply tweeted: "I'm looking forward to continuing the conversation. #IAmCait (sic)."

And it was recently revealed that Caitlyn is set to go on a speaking tour.

She will appear in five cities for the Unique Lives and Experiences show, which gives women a platform to reach out to others in the United States of America and Canada.

It has not yet been confirmed what topics the television personality will be discussing but with the title of her speech called 'Up Close and Personal', it is likely she will open up about her life and how it has changed over the last year.