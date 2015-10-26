Although Lamar Odom has woken from his coma, he's got a long way to go before he's out of the woods.

Lamar Odom suffered 12 strokes

According to TMZ, Lamar suffered from a staggering 12 strokes

Although the strokes didn't affect his vital organs, they did impact his motor skills, including the ability to walk and talk.

The ex Lakers player will need to undergo months of physical therapy to restore some of the damage done to his motor skills.

The biggest medical issue Lamar faces right now are his kidneys, which have failed.

The 35-year-old undergoes kidney dialysis on a daily basis and may need a kidney transplant in the future.

