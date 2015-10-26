The X Factor Top Seven Bring The House Down

We’re getting to the pointy end of the X Factor competition, so naturally emotions were running high during tonight’s Trailblazer show. Think cheers, sneers – and a few tears. Here’s how it all played out…

They’re the innovators, the risk takers, the magic makers of the music industry – the Top Seven take on the best of the best in the X Factor Trailblazer challenge.

Mount Gambier musician – and closet Lady Gaga fan – Louise Adams set the bar sky-high, launching the show with a rock-tastic take on Gaga’s dance floor anthem ‘Bad Romance’. And it was epic. “Rah ra ooh la, la – that was amazing!” cheered Guy. “Lady Louise, you are a true rock star. You’re setting a standard and that is going to make the rest of the contestants really nervous,” Dannii said.

WATCH: Luke Jacobz: ‘The Fighting is Real And Personal’

WATCH: In Stereo Exit The X Factor

Dripping in sparkles, Sydney singer Michaela Baranov drew mixed reviews from the judges after performing Rihanna’s smashing hit, Diamonds. Guy Sebastian suggested the song choice didn’t play up to the 20-year-old’s strengths. “It felt like an old Grammy’s performance. It didn’t feel like you reached into your gut,” he said. “I disagree slightly,” James Blunt chimed in. “A couple of [missed] notes were out there. Keep going, stick with it and shine bright like a diamond,” he noted. Mentor Dannii defended Michaela, adding: “For me, that was your best god damn vocal – well done!"



We know he loves a big tune, but Big T must have felt the pressure to take on Elvis The King’s Jailhouse Rock. The crowd’s thunderous applause rocked the studio, yet the judges were slightly more critical. “I’m nervous about saying anything negative because you’re a huge man and could beat the crap out of me,” James sheepishly said. “That was the first performance of yours I haven’t enjoyed. I say that out of love. It felt a bit like a West End musical,” he said. Mentor Chris Isaak hit back at his colleague, adding: “I had to show this part of him, he’s such a great performer. It’s ridiculous for me to hide that part away. Like it or not, that is modern rock and roll.”

After surviving the bottom two, Guy Sebastian’s last group Jess and Matt bounced back with an awesome rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s Dancing in the Dark. Chris Isaak said it all: “I listen to you and I find no fault. It kills me that you guys should ever be in the bottom two – you guys are going to have a career,” he said. A gushing Guy added, “Did you ever think just a few months ago you’d be getting a wrap like that from someone as legendary as Chris Isaak?” Yep, X Factor lovebirds Jess and Matt are back in the game!

WATCH: X Factor Top 8 Rock Our Socks Off

WATCH: Louise Adams: The Dannii and James feud is "cool"' says

Natalie Conway could barely speak let along sing at the start of the week, yet she brought her A-game to the stage, performing one of the biggest songs of all time, Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing. We thought it was flawless. Guy wasn’t a fan. “I thought that was your roughest vocal,” he said. “I think you need to calm down on the intensity and do something a bit more chilled where we can get to know you a little more,” he said. Mentor James Blunt quickly chimed in: “I’m just relieved you could sing a single note,” he said. “The bar is high, but you’re setting it way higher”.

What a difference a week makes. Filipino-Australian contestant Cyrus Villanueva bounced back after his shaky rock week performance, belting out Adele’s Rumour Has It. The judges were stunned. “I felt like I was watching someone special. And that’s what it’s all about – we want to feel like we’re watching a superstar. And you owned it, that was a massive come back,” Guy said. “You are a pop star. Move over Justin Bieber!” James Blunt cheered. Unable to hide his emotion, Chris Isaak was brought to actual tears, “I am so proud of you, you work so hard,” he gushed.

WATCH: James Blunt: 'I Don't Think My Contestant Will Win The X Factor

WATCH: Guy Sebastian Labels Eliminated X Factor Contestant 'Ungrateful'

Last but not least, soul singer Mahalia Simpson brought the X Factor house down, putting her smooth R&B spin on Amy Winehouse’s classic hit Tears Dry On Their Own. The judges agreed it was one of her finest moments on stage. “Nobody stretches out of their comfort zone like you do. You really take risks every week, and we love you for it,” Chris said. “If you want to see people take risks, if you want more flavours than just vanilla, this is butter brickle with soul sprinkles on top! So vote for this!” Chris cheered. “I loved it, I loved your voice. I love you in that element,” Guy added. Finally, from mentor Dannii: “You’re starting to blossom. You’ve got to stay in the competition, we don’t have anyone else like you in Australia,” she said.

And that’s a wrap. Australia, it’s over to you to secure your top X Factor contestants in the competition. Vote to save your favourite.

WATCH: X Factor Host Luke Jacobz Slams Jimmy Davis

RELATED: James vs Dannii: The fight that could tear X Factor apart

MORE X FACTOR

RELATED: The Fisher Boys Leave The X Factor

RELATED: The top 12 dazzle with first performances

RELATED: X Factor: And then there were 11

RELATED: The Most Heart-Wrenching Audition We've Ever Seen

WATCH: Catch up on The X Factor Performances on Plus7