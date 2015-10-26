The Kim Kardashian of China Got Hitched in an Insanely Expensive Wedding

News

The couple flew to Paris for their wedding pictures: Photo: Instagram

You may not have heard of Angela "Angelababy" Yeung, but the Chinese actress and singer's extravagant $42.7 million wedding to fellow star Huang Xiaoming sure caught the world's attention.

Angelababy, who has been called the "Kim Kardashian of China," got hitched wearing a custom Christian Dior gown which, according to Forbes, took five months to make and featured "115 feet of ivory satin organza, and 165 feet of tulle...a 10-foot-long train, and nearly 100 hand-cut rose bouquets made of Chantilly lace."

Married in Dior! The bride's custom gown took five months to create! Photo: Instagram

The bride was also dressed in Elie Saab couture for the pre-wedding celebrations.

To put it all into perspective, Kim and Kanye's wedding cost a modest $16.5 million compared to Angelababy's. Not to mention the royal wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton cost $47 million, not that much more than the Chinese couple's.



The wedding cake alone took a month to assemble (we hope it wasn't made of fresh cream!).

Let's look at the bride's engagement ring, shall we? When you're spending $42.7 million on a party, there's absolutely no reason to skimp on the bling. The Parisian-designed ring features a five-carat pear-shaped with smaller diamonds surrounding it, totalling a whopping $2 million.

This is what $2 million worth of diamonds looks like! Photo: Instagram

