It's a baby boy!

Sarah Cumming and Husband Stuart Dew Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Seven News weather presenter Sarah Cumming and her husband, Sydney Swans coach Stuart Dew, who have welcomed their second child into the world.

Jack Harry Dew - the couple's first son - arrived on Monday a little earlier than his November due date, weighing a healthy 3.1 kilograms.

We’re told the newborn bub and his mum are doing well.

And big sister Frankie is reportedly besotted with her new baby brother!

WATCH: Seven News Farewells Sarah Cumming

PHOTOS: Celebrity babies born in 2015

33-year-old Cumming went on maternity leave late last month, replaced by Sydney weather presenter Sally Bowrey.

"It's definitely time to go," Cumming said before finishing up.

"The bump is so big this time round it's taking over half of the weather chart!"

Huge congrats to the Cumming-Dew clan!