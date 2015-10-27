News

Mel Cornford
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

It's a baby boy!

Sarah Cumming and Husband Stuart Dew Welcome Baby Boy

Sarah Cumming and Husband Stuart Dew Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Seven News weather presenter Sarah Cumming and her husband, Sydney Swans coach Stuart Dew, who have welcomed their second child into the world.

Jack Harry Dew - the couple's first son - arrived on Monday a little earlier than his November due date, weighing a healthy 3.1 kilograms.

Young Frankie holds her new baby brother. Image: Supplied

We’re told the newborn bub and his mum are doing well.

And big sister Frankie is reportedly besotted with her new baby brother!

33-year-old Cumming went on maternity leave late last month, replaced by Sydney weather presenter Sally Bowrey.

"It's definitely time to go," Cumming said before finishing up.

"The bump is so big this time round it's taking over half of the weather chart!"

Huge congrats to the Cumming-Dew clan!

Stuart, Sarah and Frankie at the Seven Telethon earlier this year. Image: Supplied

Seven colleagues Melissa Doyle and Jim Wilson farewell Sarah on her final bulletin

