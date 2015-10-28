Is Serena Williams pregnant with Drake’s baby?

They’ve been spotted looking pretty loved-up lately - and now we hear that Serena Williams and Drake are going to have a baby!

According to Media Take Out, the 33-year-old tennis ace is preggers – as she was sporting a suspicious looking baby bump on a night out at The Nice Guy club in West Hollywood - but they insinuate that she's sadly no longer dating the Canadian rapper.

READ: Kim Kardashian 'I Feel Like A F**king Whale'

READ: Kylie Jenner Reveals She's Been Attacked In New Snapchat Video

“Serena and Drake have a lot of love for each other. They’re great friends,” spills an insider. “And they’re going to be great parents.”

However, Hollywood Life is reporting that Serena is NOT carrying the 29-year-old singer’s little one!

“[Serena’s] definitely not [pregnant]. She took a break from tennis because she needed to unwind and be stress free for a few months,” says the informant. “She is not ready to have a child with anyone, especially with it being out of wedlock. She is not having Drake’s child.”

We'll watch this space!