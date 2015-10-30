Vibes on Summer’s Day festival set to return in 2016!

Vibes on Summer’s Day festival is set to make a returning to Bondi Pavilion!

The music event, which ran for ten years between 1994 and 2003, is hoping to bring a whole new generation revellers.

Having introduced headline such as Groove Armada, Norman Jay, Gilles Peterson and Jamiroquai in the past.

This year the Vibes welcomes Jazzie B of Soul II Soul and Kylie Auldist of The Bamboos for the first time, and welcomes back the pioneers of

Nu Disco, the prodigious Faze Action.

“People don’t come to Vibes because of any one act, but rather to revel in the shared experience, or vibe, all set to a backdrop of beautiful soulful dance music,” says festival promoter Joe Conneeley.

“Despite our impressive backstory, Vibes 2016 won’t be a celebration of all things retro. It’s a celebration of classic music taste; timeless acts and performances that transcend age and musical fads.”

Waverley Council, which green lit the first event back in 1994, was happy to accommodate the 2016 Vibes at the Pavilion next year – the first event like this they’ve allowed at the hallowed grounds in years.

For sun-soaked festival-goers, 1,200 tickets will be made available.

To purchase tickets go here: [www.vibesonasummersday.com|www.vibesonasummersday.com]

