Guy Sebastian hits back at X Factor contestant Michaela Baranov

Following eliminated X-Factor contestant Michaela Baranov's comments about Guy Sebastian not being articulate enough to give "constructive criticism", the disgruntled judge has hit back at the star on Instagram!

"Don't sacrifice your peace trying to point out someone's true colours," his post reads. "Lack of character always reveals itself in the end."

Michaela was booted off the show on Tuesday, after taking part in a sing-off with fellow 'Team Dannii' member Mahalia Simpson.

Speaking with Yahoo7 Entertainment on Tuesday, Michaela said she didn’t find any of the pop star’s advice useful.

“For me, his constructive criticism wasn’t very constructive for me,” she said.

Michaela added: “Guy was just like, ‘I didn’t like it’. As a contestant that’s fine, everyone is entitled to their opinion, but you want them to say ‘that was off pitch, or that wasn’t energetic enough’ – you want something you can grab.”

“If someone can’t articulate what they’re feeling, or what they thought of your performance, it doesn’t help you,” she said.

The blonde stunner said she still felt incredibly lucky to have Dannii as her judge.

“We bonded from the very beginning,” she said.

Michaela added that she doesn’t think the camera manages to capture “just how sweet” the Minogue sister is “as a person”.

“She is just so sweet, so motherly, and so down-to-earth. I feel like we don’t see enough of that side of her.”

The singer said she is determined to find herself an “agent or a manager” and continue her music dream.

