To honour Kochie in all his awkward/hilarious glory, we’ve compiled a selection of our favourite Kochie moments.

Why Australia loves Kochie

That time Kochie totally forgot who he was working with:

That time Kochie’s wife, Libby, crashed the Sunrise set:

That time Kochie dressed up as ‘The Doc’ from Back To The Future:

That time Kochie revealed way too much information on-air:

That time Kochie took a dig at his boss:

That time Kochie was just trying to get in touch with his feminine side:

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr.