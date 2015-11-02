"He is so nurturing": X Factor's 'Jess & Matt' defend Guy Sebastian

X Factor judge Guy Sebastian’s remaining contestants Jess Dunbar and Matt Price have defended their mentor after eliminated contestant Michaela Baranov said he was “too inarticulate to give constructive criticism”.

Chatting with The Morning Show’s Kylie Gillies and fill-in host Todd McKenny, the pair only had kind words to say about the Aussie singer.

“Personally Guy has been so great to us,” said Matt.

“He’s really helped us and been so nurturing. He’s gone out of his way off-camera to do things for us”.

It comes after Michaela told Yahoo7 Entertainment last week, she didn’t find any of the pop star’s advice useful.

“For me, his constructive criticism wasn’t very constructive for me,” she said.

Michaela added: “Guy was just like, ‘I didn’t like it’. As a contestant that’s fine, everyone is entitled to their opinion, but you want them to say ‘that was off pitch, or that wasn’t energetic enough’ – you want something you can grab.”

“If someone can’t articulate what they’re feeling, or what they thought of your performance, it doesn’t help you,” she said.

‘Jess & Matt’ – who are Guy’s final hope at having someone form his group category make it through to the finals – said they were “amazed” that anyone could think that about their mentor.

“Everyone has their own opinions, I guess,” said Matt.

The couple also revealed the competition has “brought them closer together”.

“We’ve got the little couple quarrels that get pushed to the side because you have to perform and get everything together – but it’s brought us closer together musically and in our relationship,” said Matt.

It’s not the first time Guy has been targeted by a former contestant.

Earlier this season the Chris Isaak mentored contestant Jimmy Davis ruffled fathers after claiming he didn’t have enough control over his song choice.

Guy later fired back on Twitter, calling the singer “ungrateful”.

