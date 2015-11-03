Bindi Gets Silly At DWTS Rehearsal

Who says Dancing With The Stars rehearsals have to be hard work?
17-year-old Bindi Irwin - who is a hot favourite to take our the 2015 competition - posted a super-cute video to her Twitter, showing her fans that she's having the time of her life on the show.
"Hello, and welcome to hat time with Bindi," she says in the video, putting on a totally OTT British accent.
"And there's Derek with his hat...we all have hats today" she smiles, before erupting into a fit of giggles.
