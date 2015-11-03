Rihanna is ‘unhappy’ with her new album

It’s been a while since Rihanna released a huge hit, so we’re not surprised to hear she’s nervous about her upcoming album!

According to The Sun, Riri’s dad Ronald Fenty has revealed the 27-year-old singer - whose real name is Robyn – isn’t overly thrilled about the tracks on her new LP.

“Robyn is not happy with the new album,” he says. “She’s not comfortable with it. When she went over the songs she found all these little things she wanted to change and was worried about it.

“It’s a long process and isn’t easy.”

Sadly, the Barbadian beauty seems to be putting a lot of pressure on herself.

"It's been three years now since her last album and she wants this to blow everything else away, no competition, because she's calling it her 'first album,"' he adds.

"She has some things she likes but wants something more. To her it's not ready. She doesn't know which of the 26 songs to use. She's still looking for fresh material and has the energy for it."

Riri has had a rocky relationship with her dad over the years, so let’s hope the rumours aren't true!

