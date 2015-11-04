Justin Bieber ‘I’m not over Selena Gomez yet’

Justin Bieber just can’t stop gushing about his ex Selena Gomez - and it’s probably because he’s still coming to terms with their split!

“I was really tough,” Biebs, 21, told Access Hollywood about their on-and-off pair splitting at the beginning of the year. “I don’t know if I’m still over it yet. I think that I’m definitely in another place, and I think we’ve definitely went our separate ways.

“I love her and I want her to be awesome, but there are things that remind me of her.”

And when asked if any of his tracks on his upcoming album Purpose are about Selena, 23, Justin replied, “A lot of it…. Probably, like three [songs].”

“I wrote a song [that] didn't make the album. It was called 'If I Would Have Met You in 5 Years.' How true is that?” he continued. “How many people go through life and end up meeting someone and it feels so right, but it's just the wrong time. So many people can relate to that."

But Biebs also says he’s not going to stop talking to the songstress, just because they’re no longer together.

"I'm never going to stop loving her. I'm never going to stop checking in on her. I don't think if you end a relationship, you should end that, unless it was super toxic and you guys were hurting each other physically or mentally,” he says. “We always respected each other and we still respect each other."

Although Justin's not sure "what is going to happen in the future.”



"I think we both gotta do some soul searching ourselves,” he adds. “Figure out ourselves before we can just try to figure out each other."