Justin Bieber's nude photo fear!

Justin Bieber was "scared" when he heard nude photos of himself had been leaked - because he thought his penis would look small.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker was holidaying in Bora Bora earlier this year when intimate pictures were taken, and he worried his manhood would look less-than-impressive in the pictures.

He said: "I was scared. I first saw the one with the black bar over it. I was like, 'Oh, my God. I just got out of the water. Shrinkage is real.' "

However, it seems he had nothing to worry about.

He added to Billboard magazine: "No, no. That's as big as she gets."

Following the leak of the pictures, the 21-year-old singer's father Jeremy joked he was "proud" of the pop star's member, sparking outrage from showbiz legend Bette Midler.

However, though the 'Believe' hitmaker was upset by the publication of the photos, he didn't mind his dad's remarks.

He said: "This Britt Meddler. I don't even know who that is, honestly. I wanted to immediately say 'Who is this lady?', but then I'm just fuelling this negativity.

"I do feel the photo was an invasion of my privacy. I felt super violated. My dad made light of it, but I don't think that's sick and twisted. It was funny. Dads are going to be dads.(sic)"