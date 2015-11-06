Lupita Nyong'o Is An 'Ice Cold Diva', Say Her Co-Stars

The Oscar-winning actress doesn't seem to have made many friends in the lead up to her Broadway debut.

The 32-year-old star won an Oscar for her portrayal of slave Patsey in 12 Years A Slave, and is set to star in the new Star Wars film, but she has been labelled an 'ice cold diva' by her theatre co-stars.

"She declined all invitations to go out to lunch with her cast members...and keeps to herself in the shared dressing room quarters," theatre sources told the Daily Mail.

"She even tried to get her own separate dressing room at The Public Theater [where the play made it's debut], but the venue didn't have space for it."

The play, titled Eclipsed, had its opening night in the middle of October at the small theatre in New York, but its been announced that the play will moved to a Broadway location in February 2016.

Sources also suggest that the rising star is a "manipulative b****" behind the scenes.

"She doesn't speak to anyone when she's not on stage...she has security backstage because she claims she has a stalker. And she only wants to do press interviews alone, despite the show being an ensemble piece," the source revealed.

Nyong'o will next be seen on our screens as Maz Kanata in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens', which hits cinemas on December 17.

