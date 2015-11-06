News

Lamar Odom is walking!

Bang Showbiz
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Lamar Odom is walking again!

The 36-year-old basketball star - who was rushed to hospital last month after being found unconscious in a brothel - is able to move around with the help of a walker and people holding him up, but is expected to be able to get by unaided in the next week or so.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "He is doing better but he has a long road ahead."

The good news comes just a week after it was revealed the former NBA star - who has two children from a previous relationship and is still legally married to Khloe Kardashian - has been taken off dialysis, much to the shock of doctors who had previously warned he would need a kidney transplant.

Lamar Odom with Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom with Khloe Kardashian. Photo: Getty

However, his brain injuries are said to be "still serious" and he is being treated as a victim of brain trauma after suffering multiple strokes.

A source said: "It wasn't just one small stroke, it was a series of strokes. They won't know the extent of the damage for a few months. They need time for the brain swelling to go down."

Lamar is making his own decisions as he recovers in Los Angeles' Cedar-Senai Medical Center, including being able to decide who is allowed to visit.


