Her dances captivate millions every week, but it's not all rosy for Bindi Irwin during rehearsals.

Bindi Irwin Dances Through The Pain On DWTS

WATCH: These Are The Remaining Stars Battling Bindi Irwin OnDWTS

READ: Bindi Asked To 'Prove Dad's Death' Before Being Paid For DWTS

WATCH: Bindi vs. Little Brother Bob - Who Did It Best?

During the intro package of her stunning Grace Kelly-inspired Foxtrot last week, the 17-year-old showed off the devastating injuries sustained throughout weeks of endless dance rehearsals.

In the video (above), Irwin shows off horrible bruises all over her knees ("from the knee spins" she says), as well as blisters covering both feet and a number of toes missing toenails.

"Toenails are falling off, and blisters on every foot…she hasn’t stopped dancing," said her dance partner, Derek Hough.

"I’ve never met anybody who’s worked as hard, she’s relentless, she just doesn’t stop until she gets it."

Bindi dances - and smiles - through the pain every week, saying she "never wants to complain" or let anything show "other than the good side".

"I try so hard to always be a positive person," she said.

Take a look at some of Bindi's most stunning dances yet:

Bindi channels her inner Grace Kelly

Bindi cries after emotional DWTS performance

Bindi gets another perfect score during Halloween week

*Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr.*