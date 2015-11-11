She's Back! JLaw Falls Over At Hunger Games Premiere

Oh, we can't say we don't love her.

Jennifer Lawrence has done the unthinkable - or is the predictable? - after she took a tumble at the latest Hunger Games premiere in Madrid.

She may have stolen the show in a stunning black gown, but the crowd was paying attention for all the wrong reasons after the embarrassing trip.

She'd managed to make it down the red carpet without a mishap, but became entangled in her dress while trying to walk up the stairs to the cinema.

This, of course, isn't the first time JLaw has fallen over while being watched by millions.

She famously tripped up the stairs at the Oscars on the way to accept her Best Actress award.

The following year, she fell while walking on the Oscars red carpet. Awks.