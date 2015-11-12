The spark is well and truly alive for Bachelorette stars Sam Frost and Sasha Mielczarek as they made their first red carpet appearance together at WHO Magazine's Most Intriguing People party.

It's love: Sam and Sasha's epic PDA

Sam stunned in a form-fitting black dress by designer Aurelio Costarello that she matched with a white clutch and studded black heels.

Sasha meanwhile went for a very formal look dressed in a tailor black suit and bowtie, which he teamed with a barely-there moustache.

Proving their affection for each other was not just for the cameras, while inside the venue and away from prying eyes the pair continued locking lips, with Sasha at one point even nuzzling Sam’s shoulder.

A source who was on-set for the pair's WHO photo shoot revealed to Yahoo7 Entertainment that 'shoulder nuzzling' appears to be a thing for Sasha, who apparently became so amorous with Sam during the shoot many crew members were tempted to leave.

"It's like, do you guys want some private time?," our source said.

The construction manager kept a firm grip on his new lady all night, even as well wishes came to congratulate Sam on her new breakfast radio gig with Rove on 2DayFM.

Sam told Yahoo7 Entertainment the new role was “so exciting” adding that she was “so grateful” for all the support from the public.

Despite the offer of Moet on tap, Sam stayed away from the champagne, no doubt preparing for her 3:45am wake-up call.

The pair was later seen chatting to original Bachelor winner Tim Robards and his lady love Anna Heinrich.