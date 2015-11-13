It has been reported that convicted paedophile, Rolf Harris, left his cell at Stafford Prison to be treated in an Ebola ward at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

What? Rolf Harris was treated in Ebola ward

The 85-year-old is said to have been sneaked in through a side entrance and kept in a secure ward, with Rolf being admitted over the weekend following X-rays.

A source revealed: “He was taken to the Lyme Building where there is a less public entrance than the main ones.

“People are saying he was in a secure room in the infectious diseases unit.

“This is more cut off from the outside world because it is equipped to take the most infectious cases, such as Ebola.”

It has not been revealed why Rolf needed medical treatment.

A spokesperson for the NHS hospital said in a statement: “We cannot confirm whether Rolf Harris has been a patient here.”

A prison spokesperson also refused to comment on the news, adding: “We don’t comment on individuals.”

Rolf was found guilty of molesting four girls as young as seven between 1968 and 1986, with the Australian star being sentenced to five years and nine months in prison last summer.

He was found guilty of twelve sex attacks on young girls, including his daughter’s thirteen-year-old best friend.

