Angelina Jolie found sex scenes with Brad 'strangest thing'

Angelina Jolie says it was "the strangest thing" shooting sex scenes with her husband Brad Pitt.

The pair, who tied the knot last year, are currently directing and starring as a married couple in their new movie 'By The Sea,' and the 40-year-old actress has admitted it's been difficult filming themselves getting intimate on screen.

She told Entertainment Weekly magazine: "It's the strangest thing in the world to be lying naked in a bathtub with an iPad that's showing you the shot outside, while your husband is at the door and you're directing him to come in and make love to you in front of a bunch of other men with cameras."

And it wasn't just Angelina who was struggling to get frisky in front of a crowd of cameramen as 51-year-old Brad's protective instincts kicked in and he refused to let anyone see his spouse parading around without her clothes on.

She explained: "I couldn't get out of the bathtub to get to the monitor because the director is naked. We're artists and want to be free, but Brad - it's his wife. He was on towel duty. He'd hold the towel over me."

However, the couple - who have children Maddox, 14, Pax, 11, Zahara, 10, Shiloh, nine, and seven-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne together - managed to shake off the awkwardness by having a laugh and a joke on set.

She said: "Love scenes are strange anyway, but when you're doing a love scene with a person that you really have sex with?

"The only way to get through it was for us to all talk about the absurdity of it and make sure no one was feeling awkward."