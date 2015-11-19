It's here! The Huntsman Winter’s War trailer!

Hurrah! The Huntsman Winter’s War first official trailer has finally dropped!

In the new clip, we see the Huntsman and wicked queen Ravenna - played by Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron - return.

However, Kristen Stewart opted out of this one and instead Jessica Chastain and Emily Blunt are appearing in the new flick.

And while we’re not too sure what the plot is just yet (we know there’s a war and it’s winter and there’s magic and a mirror), the new flick looks epic!

And did we mention Chris is topless for a brief second in it?