It’s amazing what 13 years of fighting hordes of zombies can do to your skin.

Milla Jovovich got real old, real fast!

Milla Jovovich, the star of the long-running Resident Evil movie franchise, posted to Instagram a photo of herself in advanced old age make-up on Wednesday. Jovovich, 39, will return as the ass-kicking soldier Alice in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, which is due in 2017, and will mark the end of the successful series.

Her character’s make-up, she wrote on Instagram, took over four hours to apply. And it’s easy to see why: A close examination of the photo shows fine and very lifelike skin prosthetics, along with painted liver spots and veins.

The Resident Evil franchise is one the most reliably lucrative series of the 21st century, having earned more than $900 million worldwide.

Based on a video game of the same name, the first Resident Evil was released in 2002 and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, who’s been involved in some capacity with all five installments, and who returns to the director’s chair for The Final Chapter (he and Jovovich wed in 2009).

The films tell the story of a dystopian future in which a pharmaceutical company called The Umbrella Corporation creates biological weapons that in turn spawn a zombie apocalypse. Alice, a former Umbrella employee, leads the fight against the evil corporation.

Fast and Furious star Michelle Rodriguez appeared in both the first and fifth films, while Ali Larter has appeared in three of them, including the last four.

The Final Chapter promises to wrap up the franchise with a desperate, all-out battle that pits Alice and old allies against new zombies and deadly mutants.