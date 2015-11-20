From Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber, to Jake Gyllenhaal and Oscar-winner Halle Berry, Ellen DeGeneres has pranked some of the biggest names in the business.

Ellen DeGeneres Scaring Her Celeb Friends Is Hilarious

To celebrate the 2000th (!!!) episode of The Ellen Show, the talk-show host shared a compilation of some of her best-ever scares on her celebrity guests.

And they are guaranteed to have you LOL'ing all day long.

Remember the time Jake Gyllenhaal wanted to fight a possessed doll?

Or the time Taylor Swift FELL OVER in a toilet because she was so terrified?!

So. Much. Fun.

