Ellen DeGeneres Scaring Her Celeb Friends Is Hilarious

From Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber, to Jake Gyllenhaal and Oscar-winner Halle Berry, Ellen DeGeneres has pranked some of the biggest names in the business.
To celebrate the 2000th (!!!) episode of The Ellen Show, the talk-show host shared a compilation of some of her best-ever scares on her celebrity guests.
And they are guaranteed to have you LOL'ing all day long.
Remember the time Jake Gyllenhaal wanted to fight a possessed doll?
Or the time Taylor Swift FELL OVER in a toilet because she was so terrified?!
So. Much. Fun.
