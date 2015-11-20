Khloé Kardashian's divorce is still going ahead.

Khloé Kardashian slams Lamar Odom for going against their vows

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has hit back at critics on Twitter, who claim she should chose between her current boyfriend James Harden and estranged husband Lamar Odom, who she is holding a bedside vigil for as he recovers from a four-day drink and drug binge.

READ: Lamar Meets North West For First Time!

READ: Lamar Could Get Charged For Recent Drug Binge

WATCH: North West Tells Photographers 'No Pictures Please'

One fan wrote: "You can't be with Harden and still be married fam, gotta choose one."

To which another replied: "For better or worse, sickness and health, till death do them part. I'm with you, she needs to pick one of the other."

But Khloé - who recently called off her divorce from Lamar as he returns to health - fumed: "You should have said those to the man who went against all our vows. Judge yourself. F**k off ...

"Divorce is still going forward. Doesn't mean I won't be there through sickness and health. I've proven that. Stop believing everything you read. Not my place to clear up every rumor. I think I know what I'm doing in my life. (sic)"

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old television personality has been forced to cancel some of her book tour after she reportedly contracted a serious staph infection whilst visiting Lamar at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

TMZ reports that Khloé has a painful lesion on her leg and has a high fever, swollen glands and is sweating a lot, too.