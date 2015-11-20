They’re known for sharing every minutia of their lives with the camera – but it seems this time the Kardashian Klan may have gone a little too far.

Khloe squirts 'condom juice' on Kris

In a new clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, momager Kris Jenner, 60, enlists Khloe to help school her on the fine art of putting on a condom.

Because, of course, who better to ask for sex tips than your own daughter – right?

After grabbing a spare cucumber to demonstrate her point, Khloe, 30, then accidentally squirts ‘condom juice’ all over her mother.

"How am I gonna explain this!" Kris squeals, no doubt referring to her new beau Corey Gamble, 35, who she's been dating for 10 months.

Heck, if you can’t talk to your mother about condom etiquette then who can you talk to?