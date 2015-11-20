Khloe squirts 'condom juice' on Kris

News

Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

They’re known for sharing every minutia of their lives with the camera – but it seems this time the Kardashian Klan may have gone a little too far.

Oh, you know, just chatting about condoms with my mum. Source: YouTube

In a new clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, momager Kris Jenner, 60, enlists Khloe to help school her on the fine art of putting on a condom.

Because, of course, who better to ask for sex tips than your own daughter – right?

After grabbing a spare cucumber to demonstrate her point, Khloe, 30, then accidentally squirts ‘condom juice’ all over her mother.

Oops!

"How am I gonna explain this!" Kris squeals, no doubt referring to her new beau Corey Gamble, 35, who she's been dating for 10 months.

Kris and Corey. Source: AAP

Heck, if you can’t talk to your mother about condom etiquette then who can you talk to?

